Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 56,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Kenon Stock Performance

Shares of Kenon stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. Kenon has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 56.30% and a net margin of 273.80%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,719,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,274,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kenon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kenon by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kenon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

