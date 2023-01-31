Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 56,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Kenon Stock Performance
Shares of Kenon stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. Kenon has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $72.90.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 56.30% and a net margin of 273.80%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kenon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kenon (KEN)
- Kanzhun Stock Outlook Promising With China’s Reopening
- Whirlpool Corporation: High-Yield Value Spins Back Into Style
- Lucid Group’s Buyout Rumors Continue
- Is Zimmer Biomet a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
- Tesla’s Recovery Gains Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.