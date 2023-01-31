KBC Group NV Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,484,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,575,000. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,859,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

WBD opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

