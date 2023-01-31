KBC Group NV Sells 27,147 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,147 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $27,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:APD opened at $313.90 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.98.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.