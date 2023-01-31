KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,198,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,862 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.20% of Snap worth $31,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Snap stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

