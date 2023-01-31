KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,948 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.57% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $44,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,834,000 after acquiring an additional 80,322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

