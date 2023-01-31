KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,459 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $26,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,311,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJG opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.84. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.03 and a 52-week high of $202.37. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,092. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

