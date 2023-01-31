KBC Group NV Has $42.14 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.26% of Waters worth $42,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 142.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters stock opened at $324.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

