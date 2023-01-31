KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.42% of Toro worth $37,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 575,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after acquiring an additional 476,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.