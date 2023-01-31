KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $35,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $317.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

