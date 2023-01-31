KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.73% of Watts Water Technologies worth $30,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after acquiring an additional 38,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,541,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,558,000 after acquiring an additional 102,485 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $157.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $160.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.69.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.