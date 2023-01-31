Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 546 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.8% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.12. 198,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.32 and its 200-day moving average is $244.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.