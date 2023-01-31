Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. 3,064,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,284,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

