Kaspa Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $89.84 million and $2.06 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,303,841,734 coins and its circulating supply is 16,303,842,566 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,283,898,444 with 16,283,908,977.406778 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00572579 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,689,990.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

