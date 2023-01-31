KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KALV. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

KALV traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. 108,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

