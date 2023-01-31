JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $75.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Insider Activity

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

