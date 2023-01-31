Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
JLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
Shares of JLL traded up $5.03 on Tuesday, reaching $184.87. 411,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.27. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $264.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.