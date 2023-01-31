Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL traded up $5.03 on Tuesday, reaching $184.87. 411,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.27. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $264.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.