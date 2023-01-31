John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 254,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JMSB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 59,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,887. The stock has a market cap of $346.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.88. John Marshall Bancorp has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $29.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

About John Marshall Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,740,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter worth $9,742,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,969,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,859,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

