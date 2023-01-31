JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 170 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

D opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

