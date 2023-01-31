JNBA Financial Advisors Has $72,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

