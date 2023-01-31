JNBA Financial Advisors Has $315,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $172.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.81. The company has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 31.67%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.