JNBA Financial Advisors Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $162.86 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

