JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 320 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $191.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $477.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

