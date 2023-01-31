J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $149.12, but opened at $145.02. J&J Snack Foods shares last traded at $149.01, with a volume of 4,993 shares traded.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JJSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King lifted their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,329,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,544,000 after buying an additional 89,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,831,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.52.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.