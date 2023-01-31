J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $149.12, but opened at $145.02. J&J Snack Foods shares last traded at $149.01, with a volume of 4,993 shares traded.
The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.82%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,329,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,544,000 after buying an additional 89,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,831,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.52.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
