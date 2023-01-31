JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Raised to $7.00 at Wolfe Research

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.46.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.