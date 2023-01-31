Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) to Hold

Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYHMY. Peel Hunt upgraded Synthomer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Synthomer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Stock Performance

SYHMY stock remained flat at $18.00 on Tuesday. Synthomer has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

About Synthomer

Synthomer Plc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of polymer products derived from petrochemical monomers. It offers its products to different industries such as coatings, construction, textiles, paper and synthetic latex gloves. The company was founded on June 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Harlow, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.