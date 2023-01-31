JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JCDecaux to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.15) to €15.10 ($16.41) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.28.

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

