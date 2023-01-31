ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) PT Raised to GBX 80

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ITV from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ITV from GBX 54 ($0.67) to GBX 47 ($0.58) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 126 ($1.56) to GBX 121 ($1.49) in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ITV Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ITVPY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. ITV has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

