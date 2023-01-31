Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.96. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 1,927,647 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 21,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

