Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share by the bank on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.71. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Articles

