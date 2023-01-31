iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,062 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $261.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.16. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $297.30.
