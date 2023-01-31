iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

