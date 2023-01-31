iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 4.3% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 167,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after buying an additional 148,584 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 199,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,320,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.81. 3,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,262. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

