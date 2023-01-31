iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
EUFN traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 378,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,394. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.