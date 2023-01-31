iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

EUFN traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 378,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,394. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,265,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,187,000 after buying an additional 21,818,150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 432.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,098,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 509,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 142,813 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

