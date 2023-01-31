iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,283,000.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SUSC opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.