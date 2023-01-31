iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,283,000.

Shares of SUSC opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

