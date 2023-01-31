iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

