IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $624.62 million and $14.94 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010970 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000151 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

