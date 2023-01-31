IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,160,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 22,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ Trading Up 0.2 %

IONQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 1,632,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.71. IonQ has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Insider Activity

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1,158.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $32,356.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,082 shares of company stock worth $88,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in IonQ by 1,071.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 257,108 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

