ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,400 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 8,683,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days.

ioneer Price Performance

Shares of ioneer stock opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. ioneer has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.62.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

