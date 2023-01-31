Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$181.00 to C$175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$175.00.

1/25/2023 – Canadian National Railway was given a new C$162.00 price target on by analysts at Atlantic Securities.

1/25/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$180.00.

1/25/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$167.00 to C$168.00.

1/25/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$156.00 to C$154.00.

1/24/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$172.00 to C$178.00.

1/24/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$190.00.

1/23/2023 – Canadian National Railway was given a new C$170.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank.

1/18/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$182.00 to C$181.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$150.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$174.00 to C$165.00.

12/20/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

12/2/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$185.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR traded up C$0.60 on Tuesday, reaching C$157.85. 123,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The stock has a market cap of C$105.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$166.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$160.28. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$137.26 and a 52-week high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.862 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.25%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

