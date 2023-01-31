Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Position Decreased by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. 310,927 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.