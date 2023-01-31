Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.8% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.68. 8,412,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,171,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.68 and its 200-day moving average is $287.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.