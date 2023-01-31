Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. Sells 786,378 Shares

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $14,241,305.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04.

Invesco Trading Up 2.4 %

Invesco stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,529,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,555. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Invesco by 58.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

