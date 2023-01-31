Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Inuvo by 740.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 179,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 707,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.41. 517,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,595. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.70. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.62.
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.
Read More
