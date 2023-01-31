International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.79, but opened at $39.66. International Paper shares last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 915,808 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

