Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Interlink Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

Interlink Electronics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LINK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940. Interlink Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.