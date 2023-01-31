Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINKGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Interlink Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Interlink Electronics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LINK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940. Interlink Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.