Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,555,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,568,200.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,200.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,591,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $1,520,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $1,556,000.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $83.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 644,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

