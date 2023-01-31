Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.02.
Intel Price Performance
INTC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51.
Intel Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.
See Also
