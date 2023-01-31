Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a reduce rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

