Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 882 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average is $87.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

