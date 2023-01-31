Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 968 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

